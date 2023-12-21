Sessions unclear dialog about Workspaces
Can someone please explain this dialog
I understand nothing in the dialog because both options do the same.
Why should it add new workspaces?
DoctorG Ambassador
I understand nothing in the dialog because both options do the same.
Depends in how you saved a session.
1rst option opens saved Tabs in their saved workspaces.
2nd option opens all Tabs in current selected workspace.
I tested it some minutes ago.
So if I already in the original workspace, these 2 options are meaningless. Right?