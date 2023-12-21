Hi,

i use the current version of vivaldi on Ubuntu 22.04lts

My current profile is around about 1 year old. At the moment i have round about 200 open tabs, organized in stacked tabs and workspaces. I use 8 extensions. ublock, useragend switch, deepl, some download extensions and website specific extensions.

My problem is, that when i type a URL or a google search string in the adressbar it takes a few seconds till vivaldi execute this. In this time i think vivaldi is looking in a database of my past inputs to make some suggestions. I like this feature, and I want to use it. But it is too slow to continue my work quickly.

I know the usual solution is, to make a new profile. But i dont want to lose my complete history, adressbar inputs etc...

How can i speed up my profile/browser?

Is it possible to put the databases or whatever in the RAM to make the search faster?

Thank you

Regards

Ps

Hardware is not my problem. 8 cores and 16 gb which idle all the time.