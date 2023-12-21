How to speed up an old vivaldi profile?
Hi,
i use the current version of vivaldi on Ubuntu 22.04lts
My current profile is around about 1 year old. At the moment i have round about 200 open tabs, organized in stacked tabs and workspaces. I use 8 extensions. ublock, useragend switch, deepl, some download extensions and website specific extensions.
My problem is, that when i type a URL or a google search string in the adressbar it takes a few seconds till vivaldi execute this. In this time i think vivaldi is looking in a database of my past inputs to make some suggestions. I like this feature, and I want to use it. But it is too slow to continue my work quickly.
I know the usual solution is, to make a new profile. But i dont want to lose my complete history, adressbar inputs etc...
How can i speed up my profile/browser?
Is it possible to put the databases or whatever in the RAM to make the search faster?
Thank you
Regards
Ps
Hardware is not my problem. 8 cores and 16 gb which idle all the time.
Hi,
Look at this info
Slow computers (despite your HW specs)
Point to the side loaded Hibernation extension, try in a Test Profile before to avoid posible problems.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/475414
mib3berlin
@tadeus915
Hi, some User report issues with big history, check the new setting Priority in the address bar settings.
Disable history for a test or move it down.
Cheers mib
@Zalex108 thank you, but its not a extension problem
@mib3berlin
with the priority settings found the problem. The process which search in the history needs a little bit too much CPU.
I have a Ryzen 7 3Ghz CPU. When i put in a adress the, cpu consumption of this one thread increased between 1 and 2 seconds up to 100%.
Is there an option, that vivaldi only search the last 3 month and not the whole history?
mib2berlin
@tadeus915 said in How to speed up an old vivaldi profile?:
Is there an option, that vivaldi only search the last 3 month and not the whole history?
Hi and no, no option to limit the history for the address bar. But good idea for a feature request.
There was a fix using enter after typing VB-99872, does Vivaldi lag during typing?
Does it help if you move the history entry down in the priority list?
I ask the developer fix the VB-99872 bug but it will take a few days to get an answer, I guess.
No, there is no lag during typing. The only lag is after finishing typing. You can see in this 2 seconds how he filter the result list.
Moving the history entry down dont change anything.
I don't think an individual case like mine has a good chance of being implemented in a feature request