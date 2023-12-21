Struggling to post css files and respond due to no privilege
-
Hi Guys
Struggling to reply to some posts trying to add css or reply and get blocked for 2 minutes
How does the privilege work ?
-
mib3berlin
Hi, this is the spam filter, you need more posts or reputation, then it disappeare.
Cheers mib
-
@mib3berlin how many would you know ?
-
@OsoPolar Some tips:
- Always use
code blocksfor pasting code - use
</>icon in post editor
- Use a paste bin service if you can't post code for some reason, I use https://pastebin.com but there are lots.
- Always use