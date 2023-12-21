..com in the Address Field
-
Why multiple DOTs like ..com would be replaced to .com in the Address Field?
It makes little harder to fix a typo. Isn't it a bug?
Windows 10 Pro 22H2
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
How to reproduce:
1-
vivaldi://settings/search/Disable 'Search in Address Field'
2- Input vivaldi..com <Enter>
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Lipok vivaldi..com is not a valid domain and that is why you get a search.
Domains are not tested on correctness before visiting a site, privacy first.
-
It's intended? OK, understood.
Thank you.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Lipok Other browsers try to check if a typed domain exists and this will send more requests to DNS servers.
Less privacy as i was told some years ago from dev team.
And for a change on user side it is not easy to detect which typo can be fixed by changing characters.