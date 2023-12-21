Request for High risk information by banking site.
Hi! I have a problem in that my banking website asks for information that I'm not supposed to give. Thankfully, the browser won't let me input it, and it stops the login process and forces me to use Chrome. It doesn't happen on Chrome. Is there any way I can overcome this ?
yngve Vivaldi Team
My guess: You are NOT on your bank's site, but a typosquatter's phishing site
@yngve Thanks for that idea. I've contacted the bank. Do you think I should do anything else?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@vivandroid Assuming that this was a fake site (you will need to carefully verify that, so that you don't mistakenly brick your bank's site), it might be useful to report it to the Safe Browsing project, for more information look at the Security FAQ item about it