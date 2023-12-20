In Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit) the browser does not open a new instance when Vivaldi is already running.

This is a problem because PWA apps that could be started using a desktop shortcut do not work anymore.

For instance my 3CX softphone desktop shortcut uses this as target:

"C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi_proxy.exe" --profile-directory=Default --app-id=appid

The same goes for clicking the Vivaldi desktop shortcut itself. It does not start a new instance.

Since this worked before, is there a way to allow the former behavior?