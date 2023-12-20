Vivaldi does not open new instance
-
In Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit) the browser does not open a new instance when Vivaldi is already running.
This is a problem because PWA apps that could be started using a desktop shortcut do not work anymore.
For instance my 3CX softphone desktop shortcut uses this as target:
"C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi_proxy.exe" --profile-directory=Default --app-id=appid
The same goes for clicking the Vivaldi desktop shortcut itself. It does not start a new instance.
Since this worked before, is there a way to allow the former behavior?
-
@toskium Hi - go to
vivaldi://appsand make sure "Open in window" is selected.
This is also an option when installing a new app.
-
Thanks for your reply.
I just checked, the option is set:
It works as expected when starting it from vivaldi://apps but for some reason it does not when using the desktop shortcut.
I uninstalled the app and reinstalled it already with no effect.
-
@toskium Then I have no idea, sorry. It works fine here.
I tested a YouTube PWA install in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.5 Stable, Windows 10. Target for shortcut is:
D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\Application\vivaldi_proxy.exe --profile-directory=Default --app-id=agimnkijcaahngcdmfeangaknmldooml
It opens a new PWA window.
I don't really use PWA at all, so it's difficult to say what's wrong on your system.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck the problem has been "solved". I cleared the application cache and extension storage via Tools -> Delete Browsing Data.
However this didn't work out immediately but since it was late already I postponed further troubleshooting to the next day.
One Windows reboot later things worked as they did before.
Thanks again for your assistance!
-
I had the same problem. Your solution worked for me. Thanks
EDIT
So I was hasty... The problem still persists even though deleting the browsing data seemed to solve it.
I don't know if this is the same problem that the thread founder was addressing. I'll try to describe it. I'm having trouble getting Vivaldi to start, so that it takes up to maybe 4 tries (or more). I don't know if it is ok (see attachment) to have so many instances in the task manager (1 window and 1 sheet running).
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39
OS: Win11 23H2