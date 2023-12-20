Search suggestion overrides what I search for
-
I am using Vivaldi for Windows, using the address bar as search field, DDG as my search engine.
I typed into the search field "Zieglers Florida" to look for information on this topic. Right when I hit Enter, the content changed to "Ziegler's Flowers" and the next thing I saw were the DDG results for Ziegler's Flowers. When I tried again, this time it changed to a completely different thing.
Yesterday, I typed in "mail.google.com" but when I hit Enter it changed to "mail.google.com login" and took me to the DDG results page for that.
So far I have resorted to turning search suggestions off and this works to avoid this problem, but is a rather drastic solution.
-
Do you have any of these options in the address bar settings turned on?
-
@buesra24 Currently they are off: I have tried toggling them off and on and the result is the same.
-
I'm having the exact same issue; it does it with Google for me, like even typing into the Google.com page's search box and not the omnibox. I have the entire "Address Auto-Complete" section checked but I always have; I DO want it to offer autocompleted suggestions but still leave the actual "enter/go" part to me. and most definitely not submit a different search string from the one I just fully-typed out and hit "enter" for.
the only thing I can think of that's changed with my settings was that for some reason, Vivaldi randomly freaked out and un-synced my User Account yesterday, after which I had to get a backup encryption key (never had to enter any sort of encryption key before ever) and re-sync it, which of course had the annoying side effect of signing out of every single site I've ever told to "remember me". as far as I can tell, that's all it did but the questions remains as to why it just did that out of nowhere
-
Same issue why do we have these settings if they dont work ?