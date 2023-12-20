Workspace Icons not sticking
HI Guys
Been setting up my workspaces but the icons are very fragile and keep changing back to default then back again.
I have reset them about 4 times but still have the same problem.
See here
@OsoPolar Looks to me like you're switching PROFILES not workspaces. Different themes, different layout of tabs. But that shouldn't be possible using command chains... strange.
Please make a screenshot of your full Quick Commands.
@OsoPolar Ah yes I understand. You are switching theme as well.
Icon sets follow the theme... yeah I know it's kind of stupid, would be better if icon sets could be set global. Or at least that Command Chain buttons could be global and not tied to theme...
You have to set the same buttons in the themes or change the theme to use buttons from another theme, not too difficult:
they do ?
@OsoPolar Set buttons in one theme. Set the other themes you change to to use the buttons from the first.
