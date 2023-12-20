Vivaldi stays on top of any other window
-
Since the last versions Vivaldi suddenly keeps appearing on top over all other windows and programs.
Regardless if you open the Vivaldi settings, or open another program e.g. Outlook, or Notepad: you have to minimize Vivaldi first in order to see the other windows.
This is HIGHLY annoying and any search for recent posts were not available, so..here it is. My Vivaldi bug...
-
@keimedia I tested and can not see that Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 / Win 11 23H2 jumps to foreground when starting other programs.
-
Hi,
Thank you for your respond. It's not all the time, but can appear suddenly. The only thing I can do in order to solve this is to shut down Vivaldi and re-open it again.
-
@keimedia Does this happen in a test profile?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
I'll test it when it happens again. Thank you.
-
@keimedia I try to ask in internal Vivaldi team chat. But do not expect fast reaction.