Workspaces custom icons guide but huge icons
-
Just followed this guide which seemed well put together.
But I am ripping my hair out with custom icon following the 28 x 28 size required and using the links to download the icons look HUGE.
I dont want to learn javascript or build a script or botch some css folders and files together to make what should work out of the box.
I appreciate some people want to do that but if your trying to get more users then please please make sure your guides say you need to be a web designer to do this.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar Maybe https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/#Image_size about custom button icons gives you more information.
-
I wrote a little howto for svg-format to get the right size. Within the thread I learned that it also works with .png format. In short: At least with .png images there is no need for special size (28x28), but enough space around the symbol, as it is shown in the link @DoctorG provided.
That is easily done by copying the original file with transparent background and paste it into a larger new image with transparent bg.
-
@Dancer18 hi thats great help one other query how do you set a workspace button for your default workspace.Because clicking on a worksoace button for your other workspaces id fine but i would like to get back to my main one with a button as well
-
@OsoPolar Ok, that wasn't clear to me. However, any button - not only for workspaces can be customized.
So you could take any image and bring it to the desired size, with or without my howto.
-
@OsoPolar i have used you howto very easy an d worked see here
But thats not my point maybe i explained poorly let me try again
The icon show takes me workspace 2 for work. But how to i get back to my default workspace because workspace 1 does not exist.
I can get back with keyboard shortcut but wanted a button as well
-
@OsoPolar Ah, I see. You should also create a button for this. I have named this "Standard", in the screenshot below it is the "home" symbol.
The following 6 buttons are another 6 workspaces. To jump between 2 or more workspaces, each button must be linked to a workspace. This can be done with "Command chain" settings:
For my "Standard" button, I enter the command parameter "Switch to workspace 1". As each workspace has its own theme, I also need another command for this.
PS: You might see that the active workspace (camera symbol) is black, the other are white colored. That is also possible with just make a copy of each button with a second color.
AND: For uploading your screenshots you don't need to use an external service. Just use the inbuilt feature in the forum editor:
-
Its not working for me no idea why
Screen capture i seen it but so basic, its hardly usable IMHO its ok if you do not need to edit or add text arrows or de-pixelate areas. Plus when i open settings capture does not work in that area so i cannot use it
-
This is my default area see image 1 but when i go to Workspace 2 then try going back via button it does noting !!
Image 1
-
So you have done everything in the settings. And what doesn't work? It might help if you temporarily activate the selection button for workspaces in the tab bar. There you can see in which order your workspaces are. Perhaps "Standard" is not no. 1.
-
Looks like its got some weird name
-
@OsoPolar said in Workspaces custom icons guide but huge icons:
Looks like its got some weird name
It should be possible to rename it, in the command chain settings. What strikes me: You should have at least 2 workspaces, right? Where is the other?
-
??
-
@OsoPolar That looks right or as desired now, doesn't it?
And do you have 2 custom buttons now? And can you switch from "eBay" to "Standard" and vice versa?
-
yes its very flaky at first they were going to wong workspace i have closed down rebooted now working
Cheers for help
-
Congrats!
-
@Dancer18 do you know if workspaces sync ?
-
@OsoPolar No I don't. However, I saw a thread about that topic recently. Please search the forum.
-
mib3berlin
-
@mib3berlin said in Workspaces custom icons guide but huge icons:
But this is from the devil anyway.
Don't understand.