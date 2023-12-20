@OsoPolar Ah, I see. You should also create a button for this. I have named this "Standard", in the screenshot below it is the "home" symbol.

The following 6 buttons are another 6 workspaces. To jump between 2 or more workspaces, each button must be linked to a workspace. This can be done with "Command chain" settings:

For my "Standard" button, I enter the command parameter "Switch to workspace 1". As each workspace has its own theme, I also need another command for this.

PS: You might see that the active workspace (camera symbol) is black, the other are white colored. That is also possible with just make a copy of each button with a second color.

AND: For uploading your screenshots you don't need to use an external service. Just use the inbuilt feature in the forum editor: