I don't want pinned tabs to close. I'm not going to change the setting. if you are interested in this as an experiment, I guess that you could try it.

I just discoverd that if I save a few tabs as a session, then open the session later, the pinned tabs are included in the new session window, therefore aren't closed, and therefore don't multiply themselves on the original window.

somehow, when I tried saving tabs as a session, those tabs were saved, and a number of other tabs, including pinned tabs were saved as another window, all in same saved session. ie: that session contained 2 windows with ap 20 tabs. I have no idea how that multiple tabs were saved to 2 windows. it was in closing the window with the tabs that tabs were multiplied in the original window. I guess that if I never save pinned tabs to a session the bad behavior problem won't arise. of course, since I don't know how it happened to begin with, I can't be sure it won't happen again.

nevertheless, I maintain that closing a window with pinned tabs creating duplicates in another window is bad behavior. "Don't close pinned tabs" doesn't mean "duplicate tabs in another window". This behavior is bizarre.