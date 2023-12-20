sessions still duplicating pinned tabs
ver 6.5 now has a sessions web panel. nice is the feature to save current state of session.
not so nice is that sessions continues to have the flaw of duplicating all pinned tabs that exist in original window when closing the sessions window using the upper right "close" X.
this then requires unpinning the new pinned tabs in the original window so that they can be closed. open 3 sessions, then close the 3 sessions and you will have 4 versions of the pinned tabs in the original window. Its a mess.
this is why I stopped using sessions a long time ago and why I won't use it now.
@astro46
Hi, I don't really use sessions and pinning but this is the correct behave if you set pinned tabs not to close.
They are moved to the existing window.
Do I understand this correctly?
What happen if you set it to close as other tabs?
I don't want pinned tabs to close. I'm not going to change the setting. if you are interested in this as an experiment, I guess that you could try it.
I just discoverd that if I save a few tabs as a session, then open the session later, the pinned tabs are included in the new session window, therefore aren't closed, and therefore don't multiply themselves on the original window.
somehow, when I tried saving tabs as a session, those tabs were saved, and a number of other tabs, including pinned tabs were saved as another window, all in same saved session. ie: that session contained 2 windows with ap 20 tabs. I have no idea how that multiple tabs were saved to 2 windows. it was in closing the window with the tabs that tabs were multiplied in the original window. I guess that if I never save pinned tabs to a session the bad behavior problem won't arise. of course, since I don't know how it happened to begin with, I can't be sure it won't happen again.
nevertheless, I maintain that closing a window with pinned tabs creating duplicates in another window is bad behavior. "Don't close pinned tabs" doesn't mean "duplicate tabs in another window". This behavior is bizarre.
@astro46
It was just an idea.
When you think this behavior is a bug you can report it to the bug tracker.
If nobody report this it will stay forever.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
I just got an idea of what happens. eg: if i save two tabs as a session, then open that session, a new window open with the two tabs. if one of the tabs changes and click "save new version" , it doesn't do what I expect. it doesn't save the new version to replace the old version. it adds the windows with changed tab as a new window in the session. and vivaldi takes it upon itself to add all the pinned tabs that in the original window (not saved as session) to the new "save new version'.
what started out as a session with a 2 tab window, now is a session with a two tab window, and a 8 tab window (6 being tabs pulled in from the original window. How strange is that?). when I close the unasked for 8 tab window, all the pinned tabs get added on to the original window.
one bad behavior on top of another.
bug report submitted.
Your bug report has been given the issue reference VB-102660
@astro46
Hi, confirmed in the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib