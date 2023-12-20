Saved passwords confusion
-
Erikandreassen
Just came up with a bit of password confusion (I have 3 passwords saved for the one site) I'd like to see a date after the password so I know which is the latest so I can delete the invalid entries
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Erikandreassen Yes, would be nice as the creation dat is store in table logins of SQLite database Login Data.
-
Erikandreassen
It would mean just adding another column. Could also be a security issue let alone the hassle on system rebuilds.