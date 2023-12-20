Cookie management
-
allanfelipebr
Is it possible to select just a few cookies to be deleted? I can see that shift-click in the list of saved cookies doesn't work. The opposite would come in handy too: "Delete all except the selected".
-
You can maintain a whitelist in
chrome://settings/cookiesand delete everything else when closing the browser.
-
allanfelipebr
Thanks, not quite what I had in mind, but that's something.
-
vivaldi://settings/privacy/ goto Saved Cookies.
Filter by whatever site you want and click the X