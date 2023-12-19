Local copy
Is there a document, blog, or email that explains this such as what it is, why email is in it, how to access it, and possibly more.
Thanks
@loudermp
Hi, I am sorry but I cant understand what do you want to know.
Do you need information about the Vivaldi email client?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin yes this is Vivaldi Mail, thanks for the quick reply.
@loudermp
There is Vivaldi web mail and the mail client.
Maybe open the help pages with F1 and search a bit, for example:
@loudermp we still don't really know what you are actually asking about.
If you wonder about the email client that is integrated in the Vivaldi browser, see https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/ and https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-mail-calendar-feed-reader-are-here/ - the integrated client allows you to set up any IMAP or POP3 email account you may already have
If you are interested in getting a new email account from Vivaldi.net, then note the New account login issues section in https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/#Login_issues
While the OP's post is a bit vague / cryptic, the fact that Vivaldi's e-mail client is called simply "Vivaldi Mail", coupled with the fact that there's also a (web) mail service from Vivaldi, does often lead to confusion when searching the web as a whole.
Companies really should follow the "Kodak rule" when naming products (make sure it can't be easily confused with something else). Simply calling it something like "Vivaldi Postino" would help distinguish it from the webmail and reduce the number of misleading search results.
I think he is making a point about the user interface: the way to configure & use the mail feature is not obvious or intuitive (as it would be if Mail was a separate application). And sometimes the controls do not appear.
Since @loudermp hasn't come back yet, I would suggest that the thread title "local copy" for this discussion means they are talking about the fact that sometimes when you e.g. delete a message it will show something like
sent-> trash (local copy) mail subject, blah blah
in the index. It indicates that the message has been removed from the server but is still on your PC. Not sure if this happens for IMAP but I saw it yesterday when I was cleaning up a POP account (removing duplicates)...
@mossman has the issue correct, how do I access local mail, why was it moved, can it be moved, was doing a search and one item was in local mail, if server storage is an issue it is fine it was moved to local but there should be a way to access it from the browser mail if there already is not, want to add I am using IMAP for my accounts, thanks.
this is the spam filter, not a broken feature
how does this rule prevent spam ?
@loudermp Hi, this is simple: go to your e-mail account settings in Vivaldi menu > Settings > Mail and r-click your e-mail account (in case you have many of them) and select "Reveal Data Folder". It will open a tab in the browser with an index of your local storage. You may copy the path and enter it in your file manager to locally search and find the e-mail message you have moved or deleted (if present of course).
Do not find reveal under mail accounts or mail but in shows up in newsfeed which I do not use and is greyed out, I may be just overlooking it I am good at that, I put reveal in the search that's how I located it in newsfeeds, thanks for your help.
mib2berlin
@loudermp
Hi:
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the help @zmeYpc and @mib3berlin, I overlooked that you said to right click the account, thanks and sorry.
Is there any document, blog, or email for the local?
@loudermp I'm not very knowledgeable on this subject, but I think you're misunderstanding... the "local copy" simply means the message is on your PC but not on the server - there is no "local" account where you can find it - it is in the mail folder of the relevant account / feed. Hence the above advice about locating the right account to search for the file.
If you know the account and date you can find the folder - if there are multiple messages in that folder then you can use a text editor to view the files to identify the "local" ones. If you want to put it back on the server then I think you can do that by moving it somewhere else and importing it again (file -> import -> from: mail files -> select account and folder).