@loudermp we still don't really know what you are actually asking about.

If you wonder about the email client that is integrated in the Vivaldi browser, see https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/ and https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-mail-calendar-feed-reader-are-here/ - the integrated client allows you to set up any IMAP or POP3 email account you may already have

If you are interested in getting a new email account from Vivaldi.net, then note the New account login issues section in https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/#Login_issues