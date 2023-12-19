An error occurs at closing the last tab of a each window, it requires several steps to reproduce though.

howto:

1- Two windows with multiple tabs each

2- Move a tab from Window-A to Window-B (drag&drop from the Tabbar)

3- Execute Exit command at the tab from Quick Command

4- Exit Confirmation dialog appears at Window-A (ignore this bug, here)

5- Cancel Exit Confirmation

6- Reduce the tabs in Window-B to single

7- Try to close the last tab

It can be closed by clicking x in top right of the window to close the whole window.

6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows 10 Pro 22H2

Standalone install, No settings changed, No extensions.

Thanks.