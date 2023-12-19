Cannot close the last tab (maybe related with Exit Confirmation)
-
An error occurs at closing the last tab of a each window, it requires several steps to reproduce though.
howto:
1- Two windows with multiple tabs each
2- Move a tab from Window-A to Window-B (drag&drop from the Tabbar)
3- Execute Exit command at the tab from Quick Command
4- Exit Confirmation dialog appears at Window-A (ignore this bug, here)
5- Cancel Exit Confirmation
6- Reduce the tabs in Window-B to single
7- Try to close the last tab
It can be closed by clicking x in top right of the window to close the whole window.
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Pro 22H2
Standalone install, No settings changed, No extensions.
Thanks.
-
A new tab came up, but the (last) tab was still there.
//EDIT
After that, close all windows and restart the browser, a session is opened with tabs before reduced. Then, I realized it might be a part of another issue.
I think Vivaldi does save a session once at the moment a dialog appears, before any choice is clicked.
Isn't there any conflict of data in the browser?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Lipok Not-closing tabs is a known bug which is investigated by the dev team.
-
Thanks for reply.
I know some topics talking about not-closing tabs.
And now, I think it doesn't need to send a bug report about Vivaldi doesn't restore the tabs correctly, because there are correlations with these problems.
//EDIT
Did you test it?
Sorry for asking, but what do you think about a dialog appears at another window?
-
I'm glad to know I'm not just jinxed by the browser faerie Hahhahahahah! Whew. I look forward to not having to close the whole window, especially when I have multiple tabs. I'll be watching.