white website
Hi,
I have a website to review some stocks:
squaber.com.pl with some stock charts.
When I try in top right corner of the chart to display on the whole page it works fine. When I again click the same button to display the chart in smaller windows then I am getting the white page...Not sure why it is like that...it works fine in other browsers. Could you maybe please test and recommend what it might be?
Many thanks.
@jakublesz That site just gives me an error page:
403 Forbidden
Going to the HTTPS page I get an invalid certificate error.
@Pathduck and when you try this link?
https://squaber.com/pl/stock/GPW/JSW
@jakublesz Then it works fine.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
mib3berlin
@jakublesz
Hi, I checked the second link and work fine, Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 with enabled Vivaldi ad blocker, no extensions.
Cheers, mib
Thank you @Pathduck and @mib3berlin for checking and the link. I tested in clean profile and it worked as well.
I cleaned everything in this profile and seems to be working fine now!
Best regards.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jakublesz Works for me with 6.5.3206.39 Win 11 and Vivaldi Blocker.