Fresh Windows install, fresh Vivaldi install (whichever is the latest stable), address bar no longer show any entered url address.

For example – clear all hystory etc. > close Vivaldi > open Vivaldi > type www.vivaldi.com > page loads / page ends loading > left arrow on address bar is still grey > close Vivaldi > open Vivaldi > address dropdown is totally blank. However, if I copy the https://vivaldi.com part and paste there with 'paste and go' or something like that, then afterwards the address remain as history in the dropdown list.

In settings / privacy the 'show entered addresses history' (approximate English from localised version) is checked on both address and search. At the same time, 'search in address bar' option is unchecked (and the same for suggestions), but a typed url is just an url, not a search expression or suggestion.

??

Edit 1: the browsing history itself, i.e. in the history panel, is not affected, being always visible until manual deletion.

Edit 2: it is of no importance if I type the complete address, i.e. including the http://etc. or https://etc. part respectively makes no difference.

Cristi