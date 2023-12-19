Vivaldi for Android is only 60 hz
Am I missing something or is Vivaldi for Android capped at 60 hz?
My display is 120 hz, and scrolling is as choppy as 60 Hz screens are, and various display tests confirm this.
I can't find it in settings and the only other threads that pop up are about Vivaldi for desktop and are rather old.
It's the one thing keeping me from switching from FF.
@yuktaondi Sadly, in most/all cases is the OEM (manufacturer or your phone) that must enable the app to support higher frequencies. Is not something that can be enabled from the APP vendor (Vivaldi).