I apologize for the rather vague information but I'm unsure what update really triggered the behavior.

I've been using it just fine before system updates, but now I see a big graphical glitch when trying to open Vivaldi, where the window is not displayed properly (hard to described, unfortunately).

When calling it at the cli, I see a lot of errors of the following kind:

// Fragment SKSL #extension GL_NV_shader_noperspective_interpolation: require uniform float4 uclamp_S1_c0;uniform float3x3 umatrix_S1;sampler2D uTextureSampler_0_S1; noperspective in float2 vTransformedCoords_2_S0;half4 TextureEffect_S1_c0(half4 _input) { float2 inCoord = vTransformedCoords_2_S0;float2 subsetCoord;subsetCoord.x = inCoord.x;subsetCoord.y = inCoord.y;float2 clampedCoord;clampedCoord = clamp(subsetCoord, uclamp_S1_c0.xy, uclamp_S1_c0.zw);half4 textureColor = sample(uTextureSampler_0_S1, clampedCoord);return textureColor;} half4 MatrixEffect_S1(half4 _input) { return TextureEffect_S1_c0(_input); } void main() {// Stage 0, QuadPerEdgeAAGeometryProcessor half4 outputColor_S0 = half4(1);const half4 outputCoverage_S0 = half4(1);half4 output_S1;output_S1 = MatrixEffect_S1(outputColor_S0);{ // Xfer Processor: Porter Duff sk_FragColor = output_S1 * outputCoverage_S0;}} // Vertex GLSL #version 300 es #extension GL_NV_shader_noperspective_interpolation : require precision mediump float; precision mediump sampler2D; uniform highp vec4 sk_RTAdjust; uniform highp mat3 umatrix_S1; in highp vec2 position; in highp vec2 localCoord; noperspective out highp vec2 vTransformedCoords_2_S0; void main() { gl_Position = vec4(position, 0.0, 1.0); { vTransformedCoords_2_S0 = mat3x2(umatrix_S1) * vec3(localCoord, 1.0); } gl_Position = vec4(gl_Position.xy * sk_RTAdjust.xz + gl_Position.ww * sk_RTAdjust.yw, 0.0, gl_Position.w); } // Fragment GLSL #version 300 es #extension GL_NV_shader_noperspective_interpolation : require precision mediump float; precision mediump sampler2D; out mediump vec4 sk_FragColor; uniform highp vec4 uclamp_S1_c0; uniform highp mat3 umatrix_S1; uniform sampler2D uTextureSampler_0_S1; noperspective in highp vec2 vTransformedCoords_2_S0; void main() { highp vec2 _4_inCoord = vTransformedCoords_2_S0; highp vec2 _5_subsetCoord; _5_subsetCoord.x = _4_inCoord.x; _5_subsetCoord.y = _4_inCoord.y; highp vec2 _6_clampedCoord = clamp(_5_subsetCoord, uclamp_S1_c0.xy, uclamp_S1_c0.zw); mediump vec4 _7_textureColor = texture(uTextureSampler_0_S1, _6_clampedCoord, -0.5); mediump vec4 output_S1 = _7_textureColor; { sk_FragColor = output_S1; } } Errors: Location of variable sk_FragColor conflicts with another variable.

My system:

Operating System: openSUSE Tumbleweed 20231217 KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.10 KDE Frameworks Version: 5.113.0 Qt Version: 5.15.11 Kernel Version: 6.6.6-1-default (64-bit) Graphics Platform: Wayland Processors: 16 × AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U with Radeon Graphics Memory: 30.2 GiB of RAM Graphics Processor: AMD Radeon Graphics Manufacturer: LENOVO Product Name: 20XF004VUS System Version: ThinkPad T14s Gen 2a

Vivaldi info:

zypper info vivaldi-stable Information for package vivaldi-stable: --------------------------------------- Repository : vivaldi Name : vivaldi-stable Version : 6.5.3206.39-1 Arch : x86_64 Vendor : Vivaldi Technologies AS Installed Size : 360.6 MiB Installed : Yes Status : up-to-date Source package : vivaldi-stable-6.5.3206.39-1.src Upstream URL : https://www.vivaldi.com/ Summary : Vivaldi Description : Experience the web in a whole new way with Vivaldi. Vivaldi is a browser that has the features you need, a style that fits and values you can stand by. Your browser matters. Take control with Vivaldi.

Thanks in advance for any pointer in figuring out where this could be coming from...