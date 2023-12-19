Panel toggle is floated if floating panels are enabled
-
VB-99621 was closed as Fixed, but I don't see it fixed and still have cropped pages everywhere:
or on local files:
Is it only me?
V 6.5.3222.3
-
@Gregor A known unfixed bug.
VB-100008 "Panel toggle covers part of web page" - Confirmed, no fix.
-
-
mib3berlin
-
@mib3berlin enable floating panel in Panel settings.
-
@mib3berlin VB-100008 "Panel toggle covers part of web page" - check it with test_vivaldipaneltoggle.html
-
mib3berlin
-
@mib3berlin Me is often confused about duplicates or closed bugs. Am i getting old or is it bad user handling in bug tracker software? Who knows.
-
mib3berlin
-
So is VB-99621 closed as fixed or opened as not fixed?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gregor Please follow this bug number now: VB-100008
-
@DoctorG But this is supposedly a different bug.
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
this bug doesn't affect me i don't use the panel toggle i put the button next to my account photo to hide or show the panel
-
@mikeyb2001 Then enable panel toggle and floating panel.
-
mib3berlin
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 You do not have the testcase of the bug report
The issue still valid for me.
-
@mikeyb2001 try panel on the left side. And open some page with the content at the very left edge of the screen
-
@Gregor II reopened VB-99621 and unlinked the duplicates. I let devs decide is bug is valid.
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador