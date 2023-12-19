Currently you only see the new-mail-indicator next to the account and the folder it's in.

The problem here is that I have a lot of subfolders. Currently I have to guess which parent-folder I have to open to find the corresponding folder which contains the new mail.

Example:

[email protected] [1] <- indicator I have 1 new msg Inbox - SUB-PARENT-FOLDER1 -- sub folder -- sub folder -- sub folder - SUB-PARENT-FOLDER2 -- sub folder -- sub folder [1] <- new msg is in this folder -- sub folder

It would be nice to see an indicator on the parent-folder aswell. I don't like to guess where it is.

[email protected] [1] <- indicator I have 1 new msg Inbox - SUB-PARENT-FOLDER1 -- sub folder -- sub folder -- sub folder - SUB-PARENT-FOLDER2 [1] <- add indicator to parent folder aswell -- sub folder -- sub folder [1] <- new msg is in this folder -- sub folder

Currently I have 8 parent-folders with many subfolders on multiple accounts. It's a bit frustrating to expand everything and scroll a lot, finding it to be in the last "parent-folder".

Just in case someone actually suggests it: Having them all expanded by default is visually cluttering and therefore not a great suggestion.

Thanks.