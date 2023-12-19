i need to remove pc confirmation password
-
FortitudeKh
as the title say i need to remove the pc password as confirmation whenever i need to log and been prompt for website credentials its very annoying and finding how to change or remove it become pain to me to the point of thinking to switch browser back !!!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@FortitudeKh Set your Windows account to a empty password.
-
mib3berlin
@FortitudeKh
Hi, there is no PC confirmation password in Vivaldi.
One user report he/she get a Windows Hello promt every time.
Do you meant this?
A screen shot of the confirmation window would help.
Cheers, mib
-
FortitudeKh
that would be ideal if my brothers doesn't like to poke around and me having to install windows after few months because of it @DoctorG
-
FortitudeKh
@DoctorG i mean when you open say your gmail and it goes to name and password page it asks you before adding that password for your pc password as confirmation that you are the owner of the pc and no one from outside, that option is good maybe in office but for home pc it's very annoying to keep opening your stuff and been asked for pc password to access them
-
DoctorG Ambassador