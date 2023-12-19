Corrupted Saved Logons with Update to 6.5.3206.39 stable (64-bit)
This isn't a request for help. It is merely an FYI.
The update to 6.5.3206.39 corrupted all the saved logons on the only machine on which I use this feature. I have a good memory (or perhaps at my age had } and have had to remember hundreds of complex logon credentials in the course of my work. So I use saved logons only on a machine that is shared in the family and that accesses shared online accounts, mostly streaming stuff. The update rendered these saved logons unusable. Websites rejected logon attempts.
No big problem. I deleted everything and re-entered all the logon information from memory. All good!
DoctorG Ambassador
@d_canard Run daily backups (7 per week, let backup program save all backup versions) and you are more safe from broken data. And use a external local password manager like KeepassXC or similar.
Thanks.
Yes, I run Timeshift in the background and could have restored things this way, but it was faster and simpler to do it manually from memory.
My family is decidedly technically challenged. The point-and-shoot simplicity of the browser's password management is perfect (when it works and is easily restored when it doesn't).