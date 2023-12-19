This isn't a request for help. It is merely an FYI.

The update to 6.5.3206.39 corrupted all the saved logons on the only machine on which I use this feature. I have a good memory (or perhaps at my age had } and have had to remember hundreds of complex logon credentials in the course of my work. So I use saved logons only on a machine that is shared in the family and that accesses shared online accounts, mostly streaming stuff. The update rendered these saved logons unusable. Websites rejected logon attempts.

No big problem. I deleted everything and re-entered all the logon information from memory. All good!