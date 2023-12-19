Cannot Sync
I am signed into Vivaldi on my phone & I am signed into Vivaldi on my desktop.
But when I sync History & Open Tabs on my desktop (I only want my History & Open Tabs FROM my phone TO my desktop), I see this when I click the cloud icon:
Am I doing something wrong or missed a step?
Thanks for the reply, but the problem cured itself overnight.
This afternoon, when I turned the comfuser on & opened Vivaldi, Sync had fixed itself & I now see my opened tabs from my phone on my desktop.
DoctorG Ambassador
Sync is not a realtime feature. Until devices sync it can take 3 minutes up to max. 1 hour delay.