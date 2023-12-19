Vivaldi crashes when you open new tabs.
-
This happens whenever i try to open a new tab, i have to close the browser and reopen it again so it can work properly, but after a few minutes it crashes again...(this started happening after the last update 6.5.3206.39)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@9ringic Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@9ringic Please check Troubleshooting issues.