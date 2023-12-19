🚫 Drag and Drop | Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39
-
Hi,
Just noticed on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 that Drag and Drop Text from Tiled Tabs doesn't work.
I've 4 Tabs in Grid since months ago, they're used to research, and they worked fine until recent V update.
Today's screenrecorders on both versions
Working one is a Cloned Profile with Sync | Same Settings and Extensions
--
Vivaldi + Zabbix + Arc Error || Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39
https://youtu.be/RQe5Z5ae0Yg
--
Vivaldi + Zabbix + Arc Ok || Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45
https://youtu.be/_GVlNj3JD_k
Haven't seen any related report except the Panel and GTranslate bug.
Anyone else?
Thx
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108 Known bug.
VB-102481 "Drag and drop text doesn't work anymore" - confirmed
-
Thank you!!