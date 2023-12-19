Hi, I'm facing an issue while trying to use Password Store (app for pass password manager), and I suspect the same happens with more managers.

In Chrome and Brave (my previous browser), when I focus on a password field to get the autofill popup, it automatically uses the url of the website to search for passwords in the database. If I do the same with Vivaldi, it uses the app name (that is, "Vivaldi Browser") to search for passwords. This behaviour is correct for other apps: if I open the Facebook app, and focus on a password field, I expect a popup searching for "Facebook" passwords. But when using a browser, the ideal would be to search for the current URL, which Chrome and Brave do correctly.

Would love to know if anyone else is experiencing this with other password managers, which I suspect also happens. I think it's the browser responsibility to offer a string to search for passwords, and maybe Vivaldi is just giving the default, which is the app name.