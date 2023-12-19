Vivaldi 6.5 history sync does not sync entire history
I'm fascinated by the usability of Vivaldi, its performance, reliability, customization and privacy features.
Latest version (6.5) was announced to support full browser history sync across devices. Visiting the same webpage on the other desktop device does not show visited links from the first device by changing their colour.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/#Having_trouble_syncing_your_data
have you tried these steps
DoctorG Ambassador
@drkalo Currently Vivaldi's Sync does only synchronised the newest history - a known bug.
@DoctorG
Thanks, good to know.
mib3berlin
@drkalo
Hi, do you meant if you open a page on PC1 and open 5 links on it, this should synced to PC2 so you know which link was already opened?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin,
I visited many threads on a forum using Vivaldi on my desktop PC. Next time I visit the forum, threads i have opened are marked by a change of their link colour. If I open Vivaldi on my laptop and visit the forum, all the threads visited on the PC are "not read" - default link colour.
mib3berlin
@drkalo
Yes, I understand, I do the same but I open this forum in the unread section, for example.
Other forums "know" wich links I had open, independent from which device I use but you have to login.
Anyway, interesting idea but I have no idea if this is possible with the sync system.