Today I updated to the latest snapshot. When I started it I got a popup saying there had been a crash, and did I want to report it.
Since I hadn't seen a crash, I said No.
Then I found that the Mail panels were there, but empty.
I stopped and restarted, but no change.
Mail Settings showed accounts, but no Filters etc.
Later when I looked at Settings I spotted the section:
Database Error Detected
Restore accounts.
I clicked that, and it said Restoring accounts, but this never seemed to complete, and didn't seem active.
After some time I restarted Vivaldi, and the mail information seems to be restored.
The Database Error Detected section is still there.
So:
1: Why is the Error section not made more obvious?
2: Do I still have a problem? If not, why is the prompt there?
Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼
Revision 07ce15ff03bc37197cd6da2a464f693f40421dee
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/1990-17-bumble_TIME432197829 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot
Profile Path /home/alan/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default
Variations Seed Type Safe
Ubuntu 22.02, up-to-date.
Linux mypc 6.2.0-39-generic #40~22.04.1-Ubuntu SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Thu Nov 16 10:53:04 UTC 2 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@MisterAP You say that the mail info seems to have been restored but that the databse error section is still there. Some questions:
- When you say that the mail information seems to have been restored, what does that mean? Do you see all your mails? Are you receiving new mails?
- You say the Database error detection is still on. Is that in settings for Mail or in settings for RSS or somewhere else? Do you then not see any accounts listed there?
- What happens when you press Restore accounts? Do you see any information in the status bar?
- What do you see if you press the mail icon in the status bar and select the Activity log tab there?
mib3berlin
mottenmouse
@MisterAP +1
@ltgorm Same here with two exceptions:
I don't use filters and 1 mail account is offline.
@MisterAP You say that the mail info seems to have been restored but that the databse error section is still there. Some questions:
- When you say that the mail information seems to have been restored, what does that mean? Do you see all your mails? Are you receiving new mails?
I think, I see all mails.
Yes, I receive new mails.
- You say the Database error detection is still on. Is that in settings for Mail or in settings for RSS or somewhere else? Do you then not see any accounts listed there?
It is in settings for mail and no accounts are visible.
- What happens when you press Restore accounts? Do you see any information in the status bar?
After pressing "Restore" the button change to "Restoring...".
No Information in the status bar.
- What do you see if you press the mail icon in the status bar and select the Activity log tab there?
The console is empty and the issues are:
Additional info: Deleting mailDB or "Rebuild Mail Search Database" has no affect.
@ltgorm said in Database Error Detected isn't an obvious field:
@MisterAP You say that the mail info seems to have been restored but that the databse error section is still there. Some questions:
- When you say that the mail information seems to have been restored, what does that mean? Do you see all your mails? Are you receiving new mails?
So far as I can tell, the mail information was all there, and I could send and receive
- You say the Database error detection is still on. Is that in settings for Mail or in settings for RSS or somewhere else? Do you then not see any accounts listed there?
I think it was settings for Mail.
The accounts and filters are again visible
The next day / after another restart of the program, the Database error section was gone.
- What happens when you press Restore accounts? Do you see any information in the status bar?
I didn't try that
- What do you see if you press the mail icon in the status bar and select the Activity log tab there?
I'm not sure what you mean here.
I cannot find an Activity log
