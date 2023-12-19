Today I updated to the latest snapshot. When I started it I got a popup saying there had been a crash, and did I want to report it.

Since I hadn't seen a crash, I said No.

Then I found that the Mail panels were there, but empty.

I stopped and restarted, but no change.

Mail Settings showed accounts, but no Filters etc.

Later when I looked at Settings I spotted the section:

Database Error Detected

Restore accounts.

I clicked that, and it said Restoring accounts, but this never seemed to complete, and didn't seem active.

After some time I restarted Vivaldi, and the mail information seems to be restored.

The Database Error Detected section is still there.

So:

1: Why is the Error section not made more obvious?

2: Do I still have a problem? If not, why is the prompt there?

=====================================

Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼

Revision 07ce15ff03bc37197cd6da2a464f693f40421dee

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/1990-17-bumble_TIME432197829 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot

Profile Path /home/alan/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default

Variations Seed Type Safe

==================================

Ubuntu 22.02, up-to-date.

Linux mypc 6.2.0-39-generic #40~22.04.1-Ubuntu SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Thu Nov 16 10:53:04 UTC 2 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux