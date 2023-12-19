"Check mail" shortcut & preventing check mail when Vivaldi starts
-
Is it impossible to assign a keyboard shortcut to "check all"? In Opera, this was Ctrl+K. That doesn't work in Vivaldi, and "check all" doesn't appear as a valid action in the "Mail" section of Vivaldi's keyboard shortcuts. The only way seems to be to actually click the (on-screen) button. Is the shortcut in a different section?
Also, is there a way to prevent Vivaldi from checking for new messages when it starts? I have periodic e-mail checks disabled for all accounts (all the non-offlined are set to "Manually"), but Vivaldi still connects to the servers when it starts. I would like it to make no connections unless / until I explicitly check for new e-mails.
-
mib3berlin
@RFC3251
Hi, I am not aware of a shortcut for this.
There is an old report about the setting Manually in mail.
VB-56007
Check For New Mail setting doesn't reflect actual behaviour
This was for IMAP accounts are always "online", if the server get a new message it pushed it to Vivaldi mail, independent of the setting.
There was other reports marked as duplicate with the issue when Vivaldi start, so this is the master bug.
I ask about the status and update the report to Vivaldi 6.5.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for the reply. It's weird that there isn't a keyboard shortcut for such a basic action as checking mail.
BTW, these are all POP accounts. Vivaldi is checking them when it starts, even though they're all set to offline or manual.