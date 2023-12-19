Is it impossible to assign a keyboard shortcut to "check all"? In Opera, this was Ctrl+K. That doesn't work in Vivaldi, and "check all" doesn't appear as a valid action in the "Mail" section of Vivaldi's keyboard shortcuts. The only way seems to be to actually click the (on-screen) button. Is the shortcut in a different section?

Also, is there a way to prevent Vivaldi from checking for new messages when it starts? I have periodic e-mail checks disabled for all accounts (all the non-offlined are set to "Manually"), but Vivaldi still connects to the servers when it starts. I would like it to make no connections unless / until I explicitly check for new e-mails.