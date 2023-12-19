Solved Create shortcut in tab bar label - what does it do?
-
Performing a secondary click on a tab label reveals menu entry "Create shortcut...". What is it supposed to do, and does it work at all for anyone? When I click it, invariably Vivaldi crashes with a trace/breakpoint trap error message in the console.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
-
mib3berlin
-
@mib3berlin, thank you for your reply. So I gather Create shortcut is a distribution- and WM-dependent feature. That would explain the trace/breakpoint trap error message. Now I'm on a distribution based on Linux From Scratch and openbox. On Vivaldi start, the console displays several known warnings about missing d-bus services, and then this new-to-me message: components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled.[1] However, the linked page doesn't mention Create shortcut, so I doubt that CBCM has anything to do with the crash I'm seeing.
[1] https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92594/vivaldi-crashes-at-startup
edit: double-click on a tab does nothing for me - not relevant
-
mib3berlin
@1step
I cant follow all what you wrote but I guess you are right with PWA's are not working in WM like Openbox, Blackbox and so forth.
Cheers, mib
-