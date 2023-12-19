Does anyone know if it's possible to rename a mail account in Vivaldi?

In Opera / Opera Mail, I had a couple of "alias accounts" where I just edited the mail address to include a reference to the recipient (so, if I sent a message to CompanyX, I would use the sender address "[email protected]"). That way it was easy to tell who had sold or exposed customer e-mails when I got spam addressed to one of those.

In Vivaldi, a similar thing can be achieved by using "Aliases" in the mail UI.

However, when I import my old messages from Opera Mail into Vivaldi, the account is created with the last alias I used. And there doesn't seem to be any way to change it.

I can create a new account with a more generic name (and add the new Vivaldi Aliases to that one), but if I delete the old (imported) account, Vivaldi deletes all references to messages sent from that account (basically, they disappear, as if they were never sent). This happens even with the "delete files" option unchecked. Presumably, Vivaldi leaves them on the disk, but they become invisible within Vivaldi. Trying to reimport just those accounts (from the original Opera Mail store) makes Vivaldi crash.

So, is there a way to simply rename an existing account (i.e., change the sender address)?