Any estimate on when 'structuredClone' will be implemented?
Hi devs,
Is there any ETA for the method 'structuredClone' for Vivaldi desktop?
To my knowledge, its the only browser which still does not have support.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/structuredClone
Thank you.
DoctorG
@kayote said in Any estimate on when 'structuredClone' will be implemented?:
We do not give a ETA.
6.5.3206.39 Win 11 23H2
Works for me.
Thank you, sorry, it was a silly mistake, it turns out, my version of Vivaldi was not being updated. Will check again after update.