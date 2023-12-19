Setting Question ?
In the Privacy and Security section, about Google Services, does Vivaldi really use Google to provide phishing and malware protection? Does this mean Google is part of Vivaldi and/or does Google monitor this browser? If these boxes are un-checked, does this mean there is no anti-virus protection?
@prigowasu Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Read about this here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/privacy-settings/
Does this mean Google is part of Vivald
Vivaldi is built on top of Chromium. So it contains many of the same components as Chrome. Vivaldi completely disables Chrome's most privacy-invasive components but these are left in as extra security. They do no send your personal data to Google.
does Google monitor this browser?
No, Google does not monitor Vivaldi.
If these boxes are un-checked, does this mean there is no anti-virus protection?
For "Phising and Malware protection" it means it will not be using Google Safe Browsing to alert on potentially malicious web sites.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_Safe_Browsing
Test Site: https://testsafebrowsing.appspot.com
It's not in my opinion the job of a browser to protect you against malware - that task belongs to a good anti-virus program on your computer.
The other two components are not security-related.
I leave them off anyway as I have no need for this extra "feature".