Read about this here:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/privacy-settings/

Does this mean Google is part of Vivald

Vivaldi is built on top of Chromium. So it contains many of the same components as Chrome. Vivaldi completely disables Chrome's most privacy-invasive components but these are left in as extra security. They do no send your personal data to Google.

does Google monitor this browser?

No, Google does not monitor Vivaldi.

If these boxes are un-checked, does this mean there is no anti-virus protection?

For "Phising and Malware protection" it means it will not be using Google Safe Browsing to alert on potentially malicious web sites.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_Safe_Browsing

Test Site: https://testsafebrowsing.appspot.com

It's not in my opinion the job of a browser to protect you against malware - that task belongs to a good anti-virus program on your computer.

The other two components are not security-related.

I leave them off anyway as I have no need for this extra "feature".