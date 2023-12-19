Merge toolbar and tab bar into single line bar
-
Hi, it would be nice to have option to add "tab container" element in toolbar - will save vertical space
-
If you want to save vertical space, you should use vertical tabs. Or run Vivaldi without tab bar, nowadays I use the window panel instead. In both cases you can then enable the setting to merge the title bar and address bar, which saves some vertical space additionally.
pic
-
@luetage Thank you!
Not ideal. In this case lot of horizontal space is also wasted. There is enough space near the address bar for all my tabs even on 13 inch laptop and this would be good to use that space for tabs