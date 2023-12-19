Screen capture tool acts like it took a picture but it didn't
I'm using 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS 13.6.3, and when I tried to take a screenshot of my Amazon cart, it acts like it's taking the screenshot, but nothing shows up in my Vivaldi Captures folder. I've also checked to see if it shows up somewhere else, but no luck. I just don't think the captures are being taken, but I don't get an error or anything.
Restarting the browser doesn't help; what else can I try?
It probably did, but it was probably stored in the clipboard. I noticed in my own install that after update the screenshot tool was defaulted to clipboard, and I had to manually change it to .png. Then it stored the shot where I expected it to.
@thesweet See my reply above.
OakdaleFTL
Above is (obviously) a MacOS screenshot.
Below is a Vivaldi capture, to the clipboard, which provided Preview instance...
Capture to Clipboard does work... (I've had problems with it before!) Can you test it, @thesweet, by opening a Preview instance with the clipboard?
Is this confusing enough yet?
If you select PNG or JPEG, the successful capture should launch a Finder window and focus on the Vivaldi Captures folder...
@OakdaleFTL Capture to clipboard works, but you have to have somewhere to paste it, which does not always work for all applications. In my instance, I tried to paste the clipboard contents to a word processor and nothing happened. Which was fine, because I wanted to process the image before transferring it anyway. When I figured out it had defaulted to clipboard, I simply changed it to .png, captured it again, and then processed it the way I wanted to.
OakdaleFTL
@thesweet Have you been able to reproduce the problem?
So here's what I've been able to discover:
A restart of my computer (not just the browser) helped. However, if I have something with an overlay (in my case, the ClutterFree extension letting me know I have too many tabs open!), the full page screenshot will not take (though there's no error).
If I close the overlay from Clutter Free, Capture Page works again, whether it's PNG or JPG. I can tell it works because two additional things happen: there's a very brief "waiting" icon on the tab, and then my window shifts to the Vivaldi Captures folder I have open in Finder to show me the new file.
OakdaleFTL
@thesweet Vivaldi should open Vivaldi Captures for you... With the recently made capture highlighted.
@OakdaleFTL But, as is often the case, user had an extension interfering with the normal functioning of the browser.