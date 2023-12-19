set work week only Monday to Friday
How can I hide Saturdays and Sundays in my calendar?
eggert Vivaldi Team
Unfortunately that is not possible at this time. We have (a rather old by now) task in our BTS to add it but it has not been scheduled yet.
If this gets a lot of upvotes that will help to prioritize it.
@eggert this is a case of asking who the target group is - people who use Vivaldi primarily in a work context will appreciate this feature, people who use Vivaldi primarily to stay organized but for personal use may want to see what's up on the weekend. I may have said this elsewhere but a clearer positioning may help. From my very personal perspective, Vivaldi targets personal use more than small business. (big business use PIM suites anyway)
Thot Translator
@WildEnte said in set work week only Monday to Friday:
Vivaldi targets personal use more than small business.
Yes and no; I use Vivaldi in a small business, and yes, from Mondays to Sundays. I also use it for private purpose.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@WildEnte Ideally we would like to cater to both types of users with options. But I guess your analysis is pretty accurate, we do lean more towards personal although that is not an intentional decisicion.
