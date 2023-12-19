Crash when reviewing disabled extension
Next to my profile icon is an alert triangle, upon clicking it, it says "A new extension was added by another application and was automatically disabled", then there is a button labeled "review". Whenever I click review Vivaldi crashes I tried disabling all my extensions, closing Vivaldi and reopening and the same thing happens.
Side Note: I absolutely love Vivaldi and recommend to everyone!
Sounds like you have the same problem as
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93420/extension-automatically-disabled-no-info-which-one-and-why
Maybe you should collaborate to identify the issue?
@TbGbe Thank you! I hadn't found that post!
DoctorG Ambassador