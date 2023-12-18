Reopen all from "Other workspaces and tabs"
I had a freak occurrence where when I re-opened Vivaldi the tabs didn't reopen. Now the only place I can find the (many) tabs I was working with is under Window -> Other workspaces and tabs. Is there anyway to open all of the tabs in the list at once, rather than one tab at a time?
Vivaldi Version:6.5.3206.39
MacOS 12.6
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85752/lost-all-tabs-in-workspaces/62
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
