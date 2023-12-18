Calender : Can't log in
here in image you can see.
everytime i try to login i get this error. i have no clue what to do
i even went into myaccount.google.com
and removed vivaldi and then try to login but still
'ERROR' persists!
thank you
@Omix1 Try removing google data and try to add the calendar again.
@Hadden89 said in Calender : Can't log in:
removing google data and try to add the calendar again.
i did as stated,
but it still persists
here is what i did
i went to the site account.google.com
and clicked that LOCK icon > site-settings > usage -> Clear data
and issue is still there
i even sign-out my GMail account, and tried to log-in form vivaldi page that open-ups
but it still din't work.