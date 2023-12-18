Whitelist local server apps
Hi Guys
How can i add my local server apps IP address in Vivaldi.
Running 2 Home Lab Servers i cannot fond any place to whitelist the server IP's and any ports ?
@OsoPolar Allowlist for which case?
Perhaps this:
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
@OsoPolar I have many apps onmy lab all the same IP with a different port but the Vivalidi blocks it and shows a red triangle untill i go through a few pages its a pain .
Most of my apps are on 192.168.23.100: port numbers or 192.168.23.107:several port number can i white list any site with these ip's and wild card port numbers or specific ports numbers ?
@OsoPolar Open vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure , set To Enabled and add hostnames/IPs with scheme.
Use URLs with portnumbers, Ports as wildcard can not be used.
@OsoPolar thank you works with 95% of them some still show insecure
Which URL have they in reality?
An other idea:
vivaldi://flags/#https-upgrades , Disable it and restart.
That does not force to SSL.
The 2 that works with https internally
@OsoPolar Tried my second tip in edited post https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/719770?
@OsoPolar How had you added these two in vivaldi flags page for insecure origins?
@OsoPolar You need to add the certificates of these services to your OS certificate trust store.
If they are self-signed you need to add each one. If they are signed by a root cert it's enough to add the root.
How you do this depends on your OS.
@OsoPolar Which error is shown on the page?
I mean the NET::..... message in error page?
Seems some errors can not be overridden in vivaldi://flags
@DoctorG hi cheers for the help i will ook further into the issue with these two sites.
Could i ask a couple of followup queries please?
Yes, no problem, do not hesitate to ask!
OK my head is in a mus with the tabs options and i am struggling to cipher through the options
Tab Groups
Tab Stacks
Workspaces th
Profiles
They all seem similar but one thing i am missing and cannot believe Vivaldi doesn't have it.
I like my tabs on the left showing icons and when i mouse over i would love it to flyout auto like in Edge or Brave
This is idea for laptop users but i see it no where in settings (which is not difficult it looks like a Nasa control panel)
Not complaining just very overwhelming for a noob to Vivaldi. Also i think the support from Vivaldi team could explain several use cases IMHO.
They tend to rush over new options but not show how they link up or how you could use
@OsoPolar Draw width of tab bar small until you see icons only, then you get what you want, I hope i understand right.
-
@OsoPolar you do not lol
I already do that but in Edge if i then move my mouse over the icons the bar opens to show them so like this
On mouse Over it goes to
Then when you move you mouse away it collapses again
Does that help you understand what i mean ?
@OsoPolar Modification (=unoffical patches)
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82900/collapsing-vertical-tabs-that-expand-on-hover-with-and-without-floating-tabs
Please ask there as i do not use Modifications.
@OsoPolar why is this option not built in do you know?
@OsoPolar said in Whitelist local server apps:
why is this option not built in do you know?
I do not know.