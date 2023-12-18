OK my head is in a mus with the tabs options and i am struggling to cipher through the options

Tab Groups

Tab Stacks

Workspaces th

Profiles

They all seem similar but one thing i am missing and cannot believe Vivaldi doesn't have it.

I like my tabs on the left showing icons and when i mouse over i would love it to flyout auto like in Edge or Brave

This is idea for laptop users but i see it no where in settings (which is not difficult it looks like a Nasa control panel)

Not complaining just very overwhelming for a noob to Vivaldi. Also i think the support from Vivaldi team could explain several use cases IMHO.

They tend to rush over new options but not show how they link up or how you could use