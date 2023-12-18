Can not install the newest version for Vivaldi
I installed the 6.1.3035 version of Vivaldi in the DISK D,and download the newest version from here,then I tried to override the old version.
But the PC always tells me that the install program can not unzip the archival file, and re-download the EXE file of Vivaldi
DoctorG Ambassador
@fengshi11 Perhaps not enough space on \D: or a security tool blocking.
Uninstall the old 6.1 and do not let installer remove browser data, the install again with installer from vivaldi.com.
@DoctorG thank you , that is the reason that space is not enough . I removed some files and it has installed successfully
DoctorG Ambassador
@fengshi11 Nice to read that the issue was solved by you