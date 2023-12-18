Ability to use Workspaces without "Startup with Last Session" setting being enabled
Couple of months ago I was able to use Workspaces and also preserve the "Startup with Homepage" setting...but that's no longer possible. I want a clean browser when I open it and I want to be able to sort stuff into different workspaces for that session. Any workarounds or tricks?
Hi, I don't think this has ever been possible since Workspaces was introduced.
@Pathduck Whether it was a bug or something, it was definitely a thing on my end. I had Workspaces enabled and was also able to have Vivaldi open with my Homepage instead of previous sessions.
mib3berlin
RasheedHolland
It should not have been possible, normally speaking. But take a look at this topic, where I came up with a few ideas how to make Workspaces better. With my approach it will be possible to use Workspaces without having to use the ''Startup with Last Session'' feature.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89193/my-view-on-the-workspaces-feature/
@Slopz No, what probably happened is that when they were introduced in 6.0 it wasn't made clear enough that Last Session was required for it to work. So people would create workspaces to find them emptied of tabs on startup. In 6.1 Last Session was made a requirement for them to be enabled.
it was a bug, user add 200 tabs to workspaces and lost all because it was possible to do so with disabled Last Session.
IMO, not a bug, a lack of clarity on the requirements
@RasheedHolland If Vivaldi can one day separate Workspaces from Chromium's session management, then maybe. Just don't cross your fingers it will happen with the next couple years is all.
@Pathduck well...that's exactly the behavior I want back! Ability to open Vivaldi to my Homepage + categorized workspaces/tabs that are emptied on browser exit!
Pesala Ambassador
@Slopz Easily done already. Set your home page as the only tab in the default window, and keep other workspaces open as required.
On restarting, you will see your home page, and any workspaces that were open when you exited Vivaldi will be open in the background.
RasheedHolland
Yes, but then you will always have to actively think about switching to the default window when you are about to close Vivaldi. So not a great solution.
RasheedHolland
That's why I came up with the idea, to completely redesign the Workspaces feature. You should be able to manage Workspaces just like bookmarks, and you should be able to assign a standard set of websites to each Workspace, see this post:
@RasheedHolland It's always nice to have ideas. Keeps your brain active and creative
RasheedHolland
Exactly. And it's even better when good ideas get implemented ASAP.