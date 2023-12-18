After I updated Vivaldi I noticed some problems that were happening to me!

One of them is that sometimes the tab suddenly freezes, I can't scroll the page and click on anything on it! However, it is not the browser that crashes, that is, I take the link and open a new tab and paste it and press Enter.

Another problem is with the side panel, I can't adjust the size of the panel (Ex: I use Whatsapp on the panel to make it easier to use because I work using Whatsapp and I need a width to be able to use it) but every time I try Doing this closes as if I were clicking away!

I don't know if it's just me, but I use Vivaldi on my notebook and I hadn't updated it and everything was as it was. After I updated it, the problems also appeared like those on my main computer!