Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I basically have tried vivaldi VH mod, but it didn't have a show on hover and it broke the resizing option of the panel. how can i make vivaldi look like arc browser.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.