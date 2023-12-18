Bug when importing bookmarks from Chrome (no icons & create phantom folders)
Importing bookmarks from Chrome:
- Vivaldi fails to import the icons.
- Vivaldi creates phantom folders, example below:
In Chrome, the bookmark bar:
Wikipedia <- represent website /Resource <- represent folder └─ /Tools └─ Online Editor
After import into Vivaldi, the bookmarks:
Wikipedia /Resource ├─ /Resource <- phantom folder └─ /Tools ├─ /Tools <- phantom folder └─ Online Editor
- Chrome Version: 120.0.6099.110 (Official Build) (64-bit)
- Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- OS Version: Windows 11 23H2 22631.2715
DoctorG Ambassador
@malikzeeb Yes, missing icons and phantom folders is a known bug; you need to delete the phantoms, favicons are updated after you visit pages.
@DoctorG Hope the bug can be fixed. Because it works well when importing from Firefox.