Well thats interesting… they have changed the recommended port settings but never notified me — and the deprecated, less-secure method which they say is “no longer supported” continues to work in Mac mail. [Both claim they just want to “protect your security”, but that is not happening here for sure].

I had previously copied the settings from Mac Mail, and it did not work in Vivaldi... but I only performed a manual setup because Vivaldi failed to auto-detect the mail settings on the first try. It seems like Vivaldi mail started to glitch when I did something with the second browsing profile. So I deleted the mail account and the new account setup wizard worked correctly on the second attempt. (I wonder, how many others encountered this bug and did not report it?) Another problem that I encountered: Mail was enabled for the profile, but the Mail button does not appear in the status bar (...which would not be a problem if Mail was a separate application.)

Now I want to duplicate the zebra stripe theme which Thunderbird recently killed [which is the standard list view on Mac OS.]



