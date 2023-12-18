Vivaldi Mail onboarding fail [all accounts]
-
Vivaldi Mail does not work with my ISP e-mail account, but Thunderbird & Mac Mail works with the same account for years. So I created a new Vivaldi mail account (@vivaldi.net) for diagnostic purposes as the setup wizard suggested, and that also fails. The same Vivaldi account works in the forum here but it does not work in Vivaldi Mail.
POP service
IMAP service
-
@VMT4250
Hi, I not sure about your new account, since a while you need reputation to use it for mail.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/
Which ISP are you using , some are known not to work with the Vivaldi client or are tricky to setup.
Cheers, mib
-
-
@VMT4250
I don't understand this link, I use 7 mail accounts, 3 are vivaldi.net accounts, IMAP, POP3 all fine.
-
I don't understand this link
In response to "Which ISP are you using?" --there are 42 posts in this forum that mention problems with this ISP that serves over ⅓ of the U.S. population. I think it is a mistake for Vivaldi to alienate 100,000,000 users by failing to correctly support this mail service. It is also a mistake to block proxies that serve ⅓ of the global internet population. I was politely insinuating that Vivaldi is doomed if it continues on this path.
-
@VMT4250
I am sorry, you can write simply the ISP name.
Maybe other user can help here.
-
I understand that you were just trying to help, but I am really just trying to demonstrate how Vivaldi is fighting itself: If their goal is to expand the user base, the firewall rules & forum restrictions are working against it.
-
@VMT4250
Yes, but the developer don't read the forum, this is a user forum.
They read the feature requests and sometimes the mail/calendar section.
If you think something is missing make a feature request, if you think you find a bug report it to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
@VMT4250 said in Vivaldi Mail onboarding fail [all accounts]:
Comcast is my home ISP. I am not having any issues with Comcast email using the Vivaldi Mail client.
Are your settings correct?
-
Well thats interesting… they have changed the recommended port settings but never notified me — and the deprecated, less-secure method which they say is “no longer supported” continues to work in Mac mail. [Both claim they just want to “protect your security”, but that is not happening here for sure].
I had previously copied the settings from Mac Mail, and it did not work in Vivaldi... but I only performed a manual setup because Vivaldi failed to auto-detect the mail settings on the first try. It seems like Vivaldi mail started to glitch when I did something with the second browsing profile. So I deleted the mail account and the new account setup wizard worked correctly on the second attempt. (I wonder, how many others encountered this bug and did not report it?) Another problem that I encountered: Mail was enabled for the profile, but the Mail button does not appear in the status bar (...which would not be a problem if Mail was a separate application.)
Now I want to duplicate the zebra stripe theme which Thunderbird recently killed [which is the standard list view on Mac OS.]
-
Possibly related bug:
The following feature was also broken in the default browsing profile:
" Enable Developer Mode. Drag your
crxfile anywhere on the page to import it. "
--It worked in the second profile that I created, but in the default profile, Vivaldi just tried to save another copy of the extension to disk.
If anyone else has problems with the mail setup wizard, installing developer extensions can serve as a browser profile diagnostic.
If this extension was integrated into the browser, it might attract more users.