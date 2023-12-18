Separate default search engine for private tabs
-
There should be an option for a separate search engine only for private tabs.
(It would make sense for it to be DuckDuckGo by default)
Like how it's done on Desktop:
-
This is already an option for the upcoming version 6.5, it was added in snapshot 3206.20.
6.5 is also hopefully not too far off, the first RC was released during the weekend.
This is also a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52917/different-search-engine-for-private-mode-and-regular-mode-on-mobile
-
mib3berlin
@GeeZuZz
I sorry but I was not aware of this new setting in 6.5, even I use the snapshot.
I had only checked the stable version.
Cheers, mib