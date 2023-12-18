Unsolved Download http vs https
Hi,
When I try download a file from http site (internal server) vivaldi (probably) automaticaly changed the link to https.
Thi is the problem because I tryed to run ClickOnce application and I got the error. The address filed is ok: http://... but in the log file I got the message "https://... downloading failed"
Is it the bug or can I change some configuration to repair this?
@romdudPL Are you sure that your internal server does not force browser to SSL with HTTP header HSTS?
I'm sure.
That was working but after last browser update it stoped.
@romdudPL Have you in Vivaldi Settings → Address Bar → Always use Secure Connection active?
Can cause the change of scheme.
and open chrome://settings/security in address field and check
yngve Vivaldi Team
Please note that the new HTTPS first functionality in Chromium has become more aggressive (and the always use Secure connection is no longer heeded normally, when the HTTPS-first is used).
If there is a HTTPS server responding on the 443 port for the site, that server will be used in most cases (not sure what exceptions exists).
HTTPS servers are expected to have all resources of the HTTP server.
Ah, i found it.
Opened
vivaldi://flags/#https-upgradesand set to Disabled and restarted.
Now the upgrade to https is not forced.
@DoctorG
Great - now it is working!
@romdudPL You mean with flag #https-upgrades? Fine.