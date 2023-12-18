I was excited about the new session panel because i was hoped that it finally fit my requirements with window/workspace/session management.

Sorry if i miss something, but is there "save Workspace as session" option available?

What should i do if i want to save a workspace as a session and close it to reduce memory-eating?

After that i need to be able to open this session as a workspace, work there, save it as a session and close again.

If i just close a workspace's window - it stays in memory.

If i save selected tabs as session - it saves the info about all other workspaces too, which is redundant in this case.

I'm sorry if i explained my ask no very clear...

Main point is to be able workspaces' managing like this:

to open a workspace

do things there

save this single window of this single workspace

close it and free all memory of it

to be able to see tabs info (urls, titles) of this workspace without opening

to be able to search urls or titles of this workspace without opening

to be able to open it again as a single window with a single workspace as it was saved without affecting of other already opened workspaces (do things there, save it, and close it until next time).

Thanks in advance