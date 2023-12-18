missing "save Workspace as session" option
-
raulblanko
I was excited about the new session panel because i was hoped that it finally fit my requirements with window/workspace/session management.
Sorry if i miss something, but is there "save Workspace as session" option available?
What should i do if i want to save a workspace as a session and close it to reduce memory-eating?
After that i need to be able to open this session as a workspace, work there, save it as a session and close again.
If i just close a workspace's window - it stays in memory.
If i save selected tabs as session - it saves the info about all other workspaces too, which is redundant in this case.
I'm sorry if i explained my ask no very clear...
Main point is to be able workspaces' managing like this:
- to open a workspace
- do things there
- save this single window of this single workspace
- close it and free all memory of it
- to be able to see tabs info (urls, titles) of this workspace without opening
- to be able to search urls or titles of this workspace without opening
- to be able to open it again as a single window with a single workspace as it was saved without affecting of other already opened workspaces (do things there, save it, and close it until next time).
Thanks in advance